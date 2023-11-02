10 people, including 7 children, hospitalized after crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — Ten people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Mercer County Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:40 p.m. deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of Fox Road and Wourms Road for a crash, according to a media release.

An initial investigation found that a 2017 Nissan passenger van driven by David Koesters, 38, of Fort Recovery was traveling on Wourms Road.

A 2006 Dodge pickup truck driven by David Garcia, 51, of Fort Recovery was Eastbound on Fox Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and hit Koesters’ van.

Garcia was taken to IU Health in Indiana.

Koesters and his wife Carrie were taken to Mercer Health and both were later airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton for further treatment.

The Koesters’ seven children, who are between the ages of 10 years old to 15 months were all in the van and taken to Mercer Health.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s office was assisted by members of the Southwest Mercer Fire Department, St. Henry EMS, Coldwater EMS and Mercer County Emergency Response Volunteers.

When the crash investigation is completed it will be sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review, according to a media release.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.





