UPDATE: 2 right lanes back open on I-75 NB after crash

DAYTON — UPDATE: 8:30 a.m.
The crash has been cleared.
INITIAL REPORT:
Officers and medics are responding to a crash on I-75 northbound in Dayton.
Around 7:31 a.m. crews were dispatched to I-75 northbound beyond Keowee Street on reports of a crash.
Medics have been called, but no details on injuries were immediately available.
The two right lanes are blocked on I-75 Northbound beyond State Route 4 and Keowee Street while crews investigate.
This is a developing story.
