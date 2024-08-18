UPDATE: 2 right lanes back open on I-75 NB after crash

DAYTON — UPDATE: 8:30 a.m.

The crash has been cleared.

INITIAL REPORT:

Officers and medics are responding to a crash on I-75 northbound in Dayton.

Around 7:31 a.m. crews were dispatched to I-75 northbound beyond Keowee Street on reports of a crash.

Medics have been called, but no details on injuries were immediately available.

The two right lanes are blocked on I-75 Northbound beyond State Route 4 and Keowee Street while crews investigate.

This is a developing story.

I-75 at SR-4

