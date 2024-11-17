2 people seriously injured after crash in Ohio

BROWN COUNTY — Two people were seriously injured after a crash in Brown County Saturday night.

Around 7:39 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers with the Georgetown Post were dispatched to the intersection of US Route 68 and Oakland Road in Brown County on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation showed a Ford pickup truck driven by 22-year-old William Freimuth of Bethel was heading westbound on Oakland Road.

A minivan driven by 43-year-old Melissa Lakes of Mount Orab was heading southbound on US Route 68.

The pickup truck entered the intersection and was struck by the minivan before traveling off the left side of the road and hitting a utility pole.

The minivan continued off the left side of the road and into a ditch.

Lakes was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by UC Air Care with serious injuries.

A passenger in her vehicle, 21-year-old Charity Effinger of Mount Orab, was also taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

Freimuth was wearing a safety belt and was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

