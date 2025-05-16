Teen, man killed in shootings 12 hours apart; police stress they aren’t connected

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened within 12 hours of each other.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher spoke with police about the investigations. He’ll break down the latest information tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The two shootings took place on Wednesday. The first happened just after 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Elder Street. 30-year-old Randy Graham Jr. was identified as the man killed in the shooting, which happened after a party.

Then, around 2:30 p.m., a car crashed into a home at the corner of South Limestone Street and East Euclid Avenue. A juvenile, identified as 16-year-old Da’Meko Taborn, was found shot dead in front of a black SUV.

About 15 minutes later, police were called to the 200 block of East Euclid Avenue, where they found Darius Lewis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

Police spoke on Friday about the homicides, which are the fifth and sixth of the year in Springfield.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group