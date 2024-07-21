2 people indicted on multiple charges related to drug trafficking in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY CO — Two people were indicted on multiple charges related to drug trafficking in Montgomery County on Friday.

39-year-old Krystal Connelly and 27-year-old Justyn Yahle were indicted on Friday on over a dozen charges.

>> Sheetz planning to open new station in West Carrollton

They are both facing the following charges:

2 counts of trafficking cocaine

1 count of possession of cocaine

1 count of aggravated trafficking in drugs

1 count of aggravated possession of drugs

1 count of trafficking LSD

1 count of possession of LSD

1 count of possession of drugs

4 counts of endangering children

2 counts of criminal tool

Neither Connelly nor Yahle are in custody at this time. They are set to be arraigned on Aug, 1.

©2024 Cox Media Group