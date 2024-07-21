2 people indicted on multiple charges related to drug trafficking in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY CO — Two people were indicted on multiple charges related to drug trafficking in Montgomery County on Friday.
39-year-old Krystal Connelly and 27-year-old Justyn Yahle were indicted on Friday on over a dozen charges.
They are both facing the following charges:
- 2 counts of trafficking cocaine
- 1 count of possession of cocaine
- 1 count of aggravated trafficking in drugs
- 1 count of aggravated possession of drugs
- 1 count of trafficking LSD
- 1 count of possession of LSD
- 1 count of possession of drugs
- 4 counts of endangering children
- 2 counts of criminal tool
Neither Connelly nor Yahle are in custody at this time. They are set to be arraigned on Aug, 1.
