2 people indicted on multiple charges related to drug trafficking in Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff

Justyn Yahle (Montgomery County Jail)

MONTGOMERY CO — Two people were indicted on multiple charges related to drug trafficking in Montgomery County on Friday.

39-year-old Krystal Connelly and 27-year-old Justyn Yahle were indicted on Friday on over a dozen charges.

They are both facing the following charges:

  • 2 counts of trafficking cocaine
  • 1 count of possession of cocaine
  • 1 count of aggravated trafficking in drugs
  • 1 count of aggravated possession of drugs
  • 1 count of trafficking LSD
  • 1 count of possession of LSD
  • 1 count of possession of drugs
  • 4 counts of endangering children
  • 2 counts of criminal tool

Neither Connelly nor Yahle are in custody at this time. They are set to be arraigned on Aug, 1.

