Sheetz planning to open new station in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Sheetz is planning on adding a new gas station to the Miami Valley.

The West Carrollton Zoning Commission approved Sheetz’s request to build a new station just off Miamisburg-Centerville Road.

>> Two people win over $100K in Ohio Lottery

The project is still it’s early stages and there is no word yet on when construction will start.

This would be the eighth store opened in the Dayton area.

Sheetz has opened seven stores in the Dayton area in less than a year.





©2024 Cox Media Group