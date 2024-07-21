Two people win over $100K in Ohio Lottery

OHIO — Two lucky people won over $100,000 in the Ohio Lottery,
The Ohio Lottery’s Rolling Cash 5 Draw is a daily Lottery draw with an average Jackpot of $169,363 in the last six months, according to Ohio Lottery.
In the July 20 draw, two people won the prize payout of $199,000 with five out of five numbers.
The winning tickets were sold in Columbus and Akron, Ohio.
The estimated jackpot was $398,000 for July 20.
The next Rolling Cash 5 draw is July 21, with an estimated jackpot of $100,000.
