Two people win over $100K in Ohio Lottery

OHIO — Two lucky people won over $100,000 in the Ohio Lottery,

The Ohio Lottery’s Rolling Cash 5 Draw is a daily Lottery draw with an average Jackpot of $169,363 in the last six months, according to Ohio Lottery.

In the July 20 draw, two people won the prize payout of $199,000 with five out of five numbers.

The winning tickets were sold in Columbus and Akron, Ohio.

The estimated jackpot was $398,000 for July 20.

The next Rolling Cash 5 draw is July 21, with an estimated jackpot of $100,000.

