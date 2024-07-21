Officers, medics respond to motorcycle crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Officers and medics responded to a motorcycle crash in Miamisburg early Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched to Byers Road and Miamisburg Centerville Rd around 2:31 a.m. on reports of a motorcycle crash.

The crash was originally located by an officer with the West Carrollton Police Department around 2:25 a.m., according to a dispatcher.

The call was then transferred over to Miamisburg police, who dispatched medics.

Immediate details regarding the severity of the injuries were not available.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.





