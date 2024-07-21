Officers, medics respond to motorcycle crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Officers and medics responded to a motorcycle crash in Miamisburg early Sunday morning.
Crews were dispatched to Byers Road and Miamisburg Centerville Rd around 2:31 a.m. on reports of a motorcycle crash.
The crash was originally located by an officer with the West Carrollton Police Department around 2:25 a.m., according to a dispatcher.
>> At least 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Miamisburg
The call was then transferred over to Miamisburg police, who dispatched medics.
Immediate details regarding the severity of the injuries were not available.
This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.
©2024 Cox Media Group