Local

Officers, medics respond to motorcycle crash in Miamisburg

By WHIO Staff

Ambulance Stock photo of an ambulance. (mirror-images/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By WHIO Staff

MIAMISBURG — Officers and medics responded to a motorcycle crash in Miamisburg early Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched to Byers Road and Miamisburg Centerville Rd around 2:31 a.m. on reports of a motorcycle crash.

The crash was originally located by an officer with the West Carrollton Police Department around 2:25 a.m., according to a dispatcher.

>> At least 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Miamisburg

The call was then transferred over to Miamisburg police, who dispatched medics.

Immediate details regarding the severity of the injuries were not available.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read