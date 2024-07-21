At least 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Miamisburg early Sunday morning.

Around 12:31 a.m. crews were dispatched to Miamisburg Centerville Road (SR-725) under I-75 on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

At least one person was taken to Kettering Health with injuries, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

>> Dayton man dead after wrong-way crash on I-75 in Warren County

No other immediate details regarding the severity of the injuries were available.

The crash does not appear to be impacting traffic at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group