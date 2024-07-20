1 dead after wrong-way crash on I-75 in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — One person is dead after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 in Middletown Saturday afternoon, Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Ray Santiago said.

The crash was reported in the northbound lanes near State Route 122 at approximately 3:14 p.m.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Serious injuries reported in I-75 crash in Middletown; 2 NB lanes shut down

A preliminary investigation found that a 2011 Ford F-150 pick-up truck was driving southbound in the northbound lanes and crashed into a 2016 Nissan Rouge.

The driver of the Nissan died as a result of the crash, Santiago said. Their identity was not immediately available.

The pick-up truck driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

