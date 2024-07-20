Serious injuries reported in I-75 crash in Middletown; 2 NB lanes shut down

MIDDLETOWN — First responders are on the scene of a serious injury crash on Interstate 75 in Middletown.

The crash was reported in the northbound lanes near State Route 122 around 3:20 p.m.

Two vehicles are involved in the crash.

Serious injuries have been reported, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers. The number of those injured was not immediately made available.

The crash has the two left lanes on northbound I-75 shut down.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

