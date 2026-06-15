Freedom 250: Upset highlights UFC card on South Lawn of White House

WASHINGTON — Lightweight Justin Gaethje recorded an upset victory against Ilia Topuria in front of President Donald Trump and a mixed-martial arts crowd on Sunday during the UFC Freedom 250 card held on the South Lawn of the White House.

All seven bouts on the card ended with a stoppage, with Gaethe earning a victory in the main event against the previously unbeaten Topuria, The Athletic reported.

“I’m from America. Two hundred and fifty years ago we were way bigger underdogs and look at us thriving now,” Gaethje said after the match. “To all the current, former and future service members, thank you so much.”

Trump sat cageside during the evening, which was staged after a federal judge on Friday rejected a request from two Virginia residents to block the card. The lawsuit had alleged that the event was illegal.

Dana White, the president and CEO of UFC, reiterated during an early Monday news conference that the fight card at the White House was a one-off event, ESPN reported.

“I can’t afford it,” White told reporters. “I’ll never do the Sphere again, and we’ll never do this again.”

Top administration officials and Republican leaders attended the fights, The Associated Press reported. The lineup included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, FBI Director Kash Patel and House Speaker Mike Johnson. Polish President Karol Nawrocki was also at the White House, according to the news organization. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also was a spectator, NBC News reported.

In another marquee bout, middleweight Bo Nickal (8-1), a three-time NCAA Division I national wrestling champion, bounced back from his first career defeat by stopping Rodolfo Vieira with a head kick, The Athletic reported.

White said the event exceeded all of his expectations, according to ESPN.

He did not provide specifics, but said that UFC hit its monetary goal after spending $60 million in producing the card.

“In every way you can gauge success,” White said.

More than 4,000 spectators surrounded the octagon during Sunday’s card, NBC News reported.

“I love this country and this event was for America’s 250th birthday,” White said during the post-fight news conference. “There was no other political agenda … Hopefully tonight created some unity.”

0 of 19 UFC Freedom 250: Diego Lopes of Brazil reacts to his win against Steve Garcia in a middleweight fight during the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn at the White House. (Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC) Freedom 250: The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a Super Delta formation flyover during the national anthem at the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest. (Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC) UFC Freedom 250: President Donald Trump speaks with Josh Hokit after the heavyweight's victory at the Freedom 250 event. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) Freedom 250: President Donald Trump and UFC President Dana White walk out of the White House onto the South Lawn for the UFC Freedom 250 card on June 14. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Freedom 250: Diego Lopes celebrates after defeating Steve Garcia. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) UFC Freedom 250: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn at the White House. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Freedom 250: Josh Hokit, right, connects against Derrick Lewis during their heavyweight fight. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Freedom 250: Bo Nickal and Kyle Daukaus battle during a middleweight fight. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) Freedom 250: Ciryl Gane of France celebrates after his victory in the heavyweight division. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Freedom 250: Ciryl Gane of France rocks Alex Pereira of Brazil during their bout on Sunday. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Freedom 250: Sean O'Malley, right, lands a punch against Aiemann Zahabi of Canada during a bantamweight bout. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Freedom 250: Justin Gaethje celebrates after defeating Georgia's Ilia Topuria. (Pool/Getty Images) UFC Freedom 250: Sean O'Malley reacts to his win against Aiemann Zahabi of Canada. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) UFC Freedom 250: Bo Nickal reacts to his win in his middleweight bout at the UFC Freedom 250. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Freedom 250: Ciryl Gane connects against Alex Pereira in a heavyweight interim title bout. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Freedom 250: Ilia Topuria is helped out of the octagon after losing to Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title bout. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

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