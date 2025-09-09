2 people, including 12-year-old injured in crash in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Two people, including a 12-year-old child, were injured in a crash in Champaign County over the weekend.

Around 12:55 p.m. Saturday, troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 36 and State Route 559 in Rush Township on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that an SUV driven by 33-year-old Kaycee Erwin of North Lewisberg was traveling north on SR 559.

A car driven by 50-year-old Shawna Pierce of Mildford Center was traveling west on U.S. 36.

The SUV continued north through the intersection on SR 559 and failed to yield for the car that was continuing west through the intersection on US 36. The SUV then struck the car.

Erwin was not injured as a result of the crash. Erwin had three young passengers in the SUV: a 12-year-old, a 3-year-old, and a 1-year-old.

The 12-year-old was treated on scene for minor injuries. The 3-year-old and 1-year-old were not injured in the crash.

Pierce was transported by medics to Memorial Urbana Medical Center for minor injuries.

Erwin was found to be at fault and was cited for Right-of-Way at Through Highways, Stop Signs, and Yield Signs.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP.

