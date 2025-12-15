2 people hospitalized after crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Montgomery County on Sunday morning.

The crash was reported at Dog Leg Road and N Main Street around 10:15 a.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The crash involved a Ford F-150 and a Buick LeSabre, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Ford was treated by medics at the scene. The driver and front seat passenger of the Buick were transported to Kettering Health Dayton with minor injuries.

The spokesperson said that at the time of the report, it was unclear how the crash occurred.

No one was cited for the crash due to conflicting statements.

The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

