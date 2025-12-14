Deputies investigating reported crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a reported crash at an intersection in Montgomery County Sunday morning.
The crash was reported at Dog Leg Road and N Main Street around 10:15 a.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in this crash, as the supervisor couldn’t share additional details.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
