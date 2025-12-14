Local restaurant offering free meal to first responders, road crews

BELLBROOK — The Blue Berry Cafe is showing its appreciation to first responders and road crews after the region got several inches of snow.

The restaurant is offering a free hot breakfast and a free cup of coffee to first responders and road crews, according to its Facebook page.

As previously reported by News Center 7, some parts of the region got up to 6 inches of snow.

“Thank you for working so hard so that we could be as safe as possible!” the restaurant said.

The offer is available at both restaurants until 2 p.m.

You can visit the Blue Berry Cafe at 2932 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering or 129 W. Franklin Street in Bellbrook.

