Snow totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service has released snow totals for the area for Saturday’s winter storm.

Here are the snowfall totals across the area as of 9:10 p.m.:

Montgomery County:

Oakwood: 3.8 inches

Kettering: 3.5 inches

Centerville: 3 inches

Vandalia: 2.7 inches

Miami County:

Troy: 5.3 inches

Greene County:

Xenia: 5 inches

Shawnee Hills: 6.3 inches

Darke County:

Greenville: 5 inches

Clinton County:

Wilmington: 5.3 inches

Butler County:

Monroe: 5.8 inches

Warren County:

Lebanon: 5.6 inches

Any snow totals the National Weather Service receives will show up on this interactive map.

