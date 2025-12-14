Snow totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service has released snow totals for the area for Saturday’s winter storm.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
PHOTOS: Winter storm barrels through Miami Valley
Here are the snowfall totals across the area as of 9:10 p.m.:
Montgomery County:
- Oakwood: 3.8 inches
- Kettering: 3.5 inches
- Centerville: 3 inches
- Vandalia: 2.7 inches
Miami County:
- Troy: 5.3 inches
Greene County:
- Xenia: 5 inches
- Shawnee Hills: 6.3 inches
Darke County:
- Greenville: 5 inches
Clinton County:
- Wilmington: 5.3 inches
Butler County:
- Monroe: 5.8 inches
Warren County:
- Lebanon: 5.6 inches
Any snow totals the National Weather Service receives will show up on this interactive map.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Larger than life;’ Owner of area western store dies
- Cleveland Browns legend Paul Wiggin dies at 91
- 1 dead after crash at busy intersection in Montgomery County
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group