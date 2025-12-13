Busy intersection closed after crash

KETTERING — A busy intersection is closed after a crash in Kettering on Saturday morning, according to the Kettering Fire Department.

The crash happened at Shroyer Road and E Dorothy Lane.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Kettering Police Department for additional details, but we haven’t heard back.

We will continue to follow this story.

