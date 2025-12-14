‘Larger than life;’ Owner of area western store dies

WAYNESVILLE — A western store in Waynesville is mourning the loss of its owner.

Nick Perth, the owner of Silver Spur Western Store, recently died, the store announced on Thursday.

“He was a larger than life person that touched many lives over the years,” the store shared in a social media post.

They added that the store was Perth’s pride and joy.

“We will carry on his legacy by remaining open and continuing to serve our community,” they wrote.

