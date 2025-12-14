Area police department mourning loss of K9

MONROE, Butler/Warren counties — An area police department and the community are mourning the loss of a police K9.

Monroe Police Department K9 Uzi passed away on Dec. 13, according to the Four Paws Animal Hospital.

K9 Uzi was only two weeks away from graduating from the K9 police academy.

The animal hospital said he developed an irreversible neurological condition.

“K9 Uzi was a sweet and driven boy that would have made an amazing ambassador and partner for the Monroe community. We were so excited to see what he had ahead of him, but unfortunately we had to say goodbye instead,” the animal hospital said.

