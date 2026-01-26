2 people drive into Indian Lake on snowmobile; No injuries reported

LOGAN COUNTY — Two people drove a snowmobile into Indian Lake Saturday night, a spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. at the Indian Lake State Park.

Upon arrival, the ODNR Natural Resource Officers found that the two people got to the shore without help, the spokesperson said.

Medics checked the people out, but no injuries were reported.

The snowmobile was recovered from the lake on Sunday.

People are allowed to snowmobile on the frozen lake surface and along the ditches of the west and south bank between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., according to the Indian Lake State Park Facebook page.

There are no snowmobile or APV trails in the park.

"Be mindful of dangers such as open water and be sure to slow down for people on foot," the post said.

The state park reminds people that no ice is safe.

If the ice is 0 to 3 inches thick, people need to stay off.

4-inch thick ice can hold one person with gear, while 5 inches can hold a small group of people spread out, the park said.

6 inches of ice can hold a single snowmobile, and 9 inches of ice can hold multiple snowmobiles.

The park said Indian Lake currently has several open water areas.

