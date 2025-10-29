2 people dead in Cincinnati-area murder-suicide

CINCINNATI — Two people are dead after an alleged murder-suicide in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Police officers responded to a call of two people who had been shot in the 6600 block of Leeds Lane, just before noon, according to our news partners, WCPO.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man and a woman who had been shot multiple times, according to police.

Firefighters arrived and began life-saving measures. 24-year-old Jahmelia Warren and 32-year-old Eric Dawson were pronounced dead on the scene.

During the initial investigation, police determined that Dawson shot Warren before shooting himself.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542

