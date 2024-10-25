2 Ohio teens in custody after crash involving suspected stolen vehicle

COLUMBUS — Two teenage boys have been taken into custody after they crashed what police believe is a stolen vehicle in Columbus.

Officers in a Columbus neighborhood noticed two vehicles driving very closely to each other around 8:37 p.m. Wednesday night, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert said that officers immediately knew one of the vehicles, a Kia Forte, was confirmed as stolen. The other vehicle, a Ford Focus, is believed to have been stolen but had an out-of-state license plate and police need to find the owners to make sure.

Officers attempted to pull them over, but the two vehicles took off at a high rate of speed. The officers did not pursue them, WBNS-10 TV reported, but a police helicopter flew overhead and kept track of them.

In addition, Albert said officers were always nearby but never pursued them. Officers eventually deployed stop sticks, and while both vehicles were hit, the drivers did not stop.

They continued to drive around for the next 15 minutes until around 8:52 p.m. when both vehicles turned into a Middle school parking lot and drove into the fields near the school.

Officers arrived at the school and found the Kia parked in the field along with another stolen vehicle. The Ford drove away from the field, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The Helicopter continued following the Ford as it drove around, reportedly running red lights and going left of center into oncoming traffic.

Around 9:18 p.m. the car was involved in a crash. Albert said officers quickly went to the crash and took two 17-year-old boys into custody.

The driver of the Ford was taken to Grant Medical Center and is in stable condition. The other teen was reportedly not injured.

The two occupants in the other vehicle involved in the crash were not injured.

The teens are facing felony fleeing charges, according to Albert. Additional charges may be filed once the investigation is complete.

