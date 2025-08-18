2 Ohio teachers killed in crash while driving oldest son to college

CLEVELAND — Two longtime Ohio teachers were killed in a fiery crash in North Carolina last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Donald and Maria Nunney, of Cleveland, were both killed in the crash, which happened Friday afternoon near Chapel Hill, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

The couple had driven to North Carolina to drop their oldest son off at UNC Chapel Hill.

TRENDING STORIES:

They almost made it, but witnesses said the van Donald was driving veered off the highway on Interstate 85 north and Interstate 40 east.

WOIO reported the van went into a wooded area and slammed into a tree, and then caught on fire.

Maria, 50, died at the scene, and Donald, 55, died later after being flown to UNC Chapel Hill.

The couple’s two youngest children, ages 14 and nine, were also in the van and were severely injured, WOIO reported.

Their oldest son had been driving in a separate car that pulled over on the interstate as emergency crews rushed to help.

Donald and Maria were teachers for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, whose first day back is Monday. The president of the Cleveland Teachers Union told WOIO that the community is in shock and mourning.

“They were just incredible teachers, loving and attentive and committed parents. They were active in the community. Their loss has hit everyone so hard that it is unimaginable for their family and their children. So shocking and heartbreaking and just devastating,” Shari Obrenski, President of the Cleveland Teachers Union, said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group