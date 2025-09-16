2 Ohio State buildings evacuated due to suspicious package

COLUMBUS — Two Ohio State University buildings have been evacuated as authorities investigate a suspicious package in the area.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Caldwell Lab 120 and the Journalism building were evacuated, our news partners at WBNS reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Motorcyclist dies after failing to stop at red light, crashing into car
- Local school district investigating recent social media posts; Lawyer explains how it can happen
- Pastor charged in death of teen he allegedly allowed to ride outside of car
People are asked to avoid the area.
Additional information was not available.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group