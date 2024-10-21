2 Ohio firefighters injured after fire causes explosions

CANTON — Two Ohio firefighters were injured after a fire caused several explosions at a business on Sunday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Canton Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Wallace Ave NE on reports of a fire at a Heating and Cooling company, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

Firefighters found “heavy” fire which caused a partial roof collapse at the business, according to a release obtained by WOIO.

Oxygen Tanks and Acetylene inside the facility caused several explosions as well.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

