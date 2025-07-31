2 Ohio bars make list of Best Bars in America in 2025

USA TODAY has announced its Bars of the Year 2025, highlighting the best bars across America that offer more than just drinks.
The list, curated by USA TODAY Network journalists, features 29 standout bars known for their unique atmospheres and local charm. These bars are celebrated for being places where both locals and visitors can enjoy good conversation and a taste of the city’s character.
From dive bars to hidden speakeasies, the selected bars offer a variety of experiences. Whether it’s enjoying a Rusty Nail aboard a simulated flight in Phoenix or pairing a salty margarita with a deep-fried hot dog at a dockside bar in Florida, each location provides a unique twist on the traditional bar experience.
The selection of bars reflects a diverse range of settings, including swanky cocktail lounges and beachfront watering holes. These establishments are recognized for their ability to tell a story through their ambiance and offerings.
USA TODAY’s Bars of the Year 2025 list showcases the vibrant and varied bar scene across the United States, offering something special for everyone to enjoy.
Here’s the Top 29 bars in America:
- Druid City Brewing Company - Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Carry ON - Phoenix, Arizona
- Gracie’s Tax Bar - Phoenix, Arizona
- The Tiny Pony Tavern - Yucca Valley, California
- Odell Brewing Co. - Fort Collins, Colorado
- The Starboard - Dewey Beach, Delaware
- The Old Salty Dog - Sarasota, Florida
- Mary Lou’s - West Palm Beach, Florida
- The Bartender’s Handshake - Des Moines, Iowa
- Gabe’s - Iowa City, Iowa
- Darling’s Louisville, Kentucky
- Tasting Room of Louisiana - Alexandria, Louisiana
- Carrie Nation Cocktail Clob - Boston, Massachusetts
- Georgies - Asbury Park, New Jersey
- Cowan’s Public - Nutley, New Jersey
- Marge’s Lakeside Inn - Rochester, New York
- Horsefeathers - Tarrytown, New York
- Little Jumbo - Asheville, North Carolina
- The Blind Elephant - Wilmington, North Carolina
- Ghost Baby - Cincinnati, Ohio
- Three’s Above High - Columbus, Ohio
- Good For a Few - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Lemon & Olive - Eugene, Oregon
- Saloon No. 10 - Deadwood, South Dakota
- The Rabbit Hole - West Greenville, South Carolina
- Brother Wolf - Knoxville, Tennessee
- Fat Charlie’s Speakesy - Memphis, Tennessee
