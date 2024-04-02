Local

2 officers hurt in crash involving police cruisers while chasing stolen car in Dayton

By WHIO Staff

Police cruiser crash in Dayton Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Two officers are hurt after a crash involving two Dayton Police cruisers as they were chasing a stolen car early Tuesday morning.

>>Severe weather possible today; Flood watch for entire region through tonight

Dayton medics were dispatched at 1:55 a.m. to the intersection of W Third Street and N. Plaza Avenue on initial reports of an injury, according to the Montgomery Regional Dispatch Center.

Officers told News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson at the scene that the officers were chasing a stolen car and as they were turning, they crashed into each other and hit a pole. The cruisers were totaled.

The suspect is in custody and the victim had their car back.

Medics transported the officers to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We will continue to update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article

Eclipse Watch 2024

Win $1,000,000 With WHIO's Battle Of The Brackets Challenge

Most Read