2 officers hurt in crash involving police cruisers while chasing stolen car in Dayton

DAYTON — Two officers are hurt after a crash involving two Dayton Police cruisers as they were chasing a stolen car early Tuesday morning.

Dayton medics were dispatched at 1:55 a.m. to the intersection of W Third Street and N. Plaza Avenue on initial reports of an injury, according to the Montgomery Regional Dispatch Center.

Officers told News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson at the scene that the officers were chasing a stolen car and as they were turning, they crashed into each other and hit a pole. The cruisers were totaled.

The suspect is in custody and the victim had their car back.

Medics transported the officers to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

