‘2 most famous hippos in the world;’ Cincinnati Zoo says Fiona the Hippo is a Moo Deng fan too

CINCINNATI — Moo Deng, the baby pygmy hippo taking the world by storm, has garnered the attention of the world’s other most famous hippo.

Moo Deng lives at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand, and quickly became viral after her handlers started sharing photos and videos of her on social media.

She’s become so famous that she even reached Cincinnati Zoo’s Fiona the hippo, who the zoo says is a fan.

The zoo shared a photo of Fiona seeing a picture of the pygmy hippo on social media, with the caption “Looks like Fiona is also a Moo Deng fan!”

The zoo called the two hippos a “Dream team” in a post made on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said “These have to be the 2 most famous hippos in the world!” in a post made on Facebook.

Fiona was made famous when her care team shared her story on social media when she was born 6 weeks premature.

“Fiona & Moo Deng have raised awareness and interest in hippos. Interest in hippos and protecting their habitat in Africa benefits all species, many critically endangered, that share their ecosystem,” the Zoo said in a post on Facebook.

