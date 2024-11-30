2 more Frisch’s locations to close Saturday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two additional Frisch’s are closing on Saturday.

The Frisch’s locations in Kettering on Wilmington Pike and Englewood on South Main Street will serve their last customers tonight.

As reported earlier this month, lawyers for NNN Reit, LP, the landlord for more than 60 Frisch’s locations in the Dayton and Cincinnati areas, asked a magistrate for eviction orders for restaurants in Kettering, Miami Twp., Huber Heights, and Englewood.

In court documents, NNN Reit says Frisch’s has fallen behind on rent at the 65 locations it leases from the company and owes them more than $4.5 million in back rent.

