2 men hospitalized following injury crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two men were hospitalized following an injury crash in Darke County Wednesday afternoon.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched to the 9900 block of U.S. 36 on initial reports of an injury crash, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A Gray 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on U.S. 36 when the driver failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn. It traveled into the path of a Green 2006 Ford Escape going westbound, a preliminary investigation revealed.

Medics transported the Nissan driver to Upper Valley Hospital while the Ford Escape driver was taken to Wayne Hospital.

Both drivers had minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Mutual aid was provided by Bradford Rescue, Bradford Fire, and Gettysburg Rescue.

The crash remains under investigation.

