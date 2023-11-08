2 local counties vote on approving on Issue 1

MIAMI VALLEY — Almost every county in our area voted to reject Issue 1, with two exceptions.

News Center 7 dug into the numbers and only two counties across the Miami Valley approved Issue 1, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

Clark County voters approved Issue 1 by less than 400 votes. 20,589 voters (50.4%) approved it, while 20,201 voters (49.5%) rejected it.

In Montgomery County, at least 98,000 voters approved the measure (59%) and nearly 68,000 (41%) rejected it.

100% of the votes have been counted across the state and 57% of Ohioans voted ‘yes’ to enshrine reproductive rights into the state constitution.

Every other county across the area voted ‘no’ on Issue 1.

