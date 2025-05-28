2 left lanes on I-75 SB blocked after semi strikes sign in Montgomery County

MORAINE — The two left lanes on I-75 Southbound are blocked after a semi struck a sign in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning.

Around 4:32 a.m. Moraine police responded to a semi that had struck a sign while driving on I-75 southbound near Dixie Drive.

Dayton police also responded to assist, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

The semi was reportedly going the wrong way, according to the sergeant.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

The two left lanes of I-75 are blocked while crews investigate the crash.

