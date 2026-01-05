2 lanes blocked on I-75 SB due to vehicle fire

MIAMI COUNTY — Firefighters are on the scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 75 southbound in Miami County on Monday morning.
The call came in just before 4 a.m. near the State Route 41 exit, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.
The right two lanes of I-75 southbound are shut down, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
We are working to learn if there are any injuries.
We will continue to follow this story.
