2 juveniles shot after shooting during fight between neighbors

CINCINNATI — Two juveniles were hospitalised after they were shot during a fight on Sunday afternoon.
Shortly before 2:30 p.m., Cincinnati Police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Lexington Ave in Abondale on reports of a shooting, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.
A fight broke out between neighbours, according to Cincinnati Police Department Lt. Timothy Lanter. During the fight, a gun was pulled out, and a single shot was fired.
The single shot hit two juveniles, WCPO-9 TV reported.
One juvenile was just grazed by the bullet, while the other was shot in the stomach.
Both were transported to area hospitals, WCPO-9 TV reported.
No suspects have been taken into custody, according to Lanter, but police do have persons of interest.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department.
