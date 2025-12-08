2 juveniles shot after shooting during fight between neighbors

CINCINNATI — Two juveniles were hospitalised after they were shot during a fight on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., Cincinnati Police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Lexington Ave in Abondale on reports of a shooting, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

A fight broke out between neighbours, according to Cincinnati Police Department Lt. Timothy Lanter. During the fight, a gun was pulled out, and a single shot was fired.

The single shot hit two juveniles, WCPO-9 TV reported.

One juvenile was just grazed by the bullet, while the other was shot in the stomach.

Both were transported to area hospitals, WCPO-9 TV reported.

No suspects have been taken into custody, according to Lanter, but police do have persons of interest.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department.

