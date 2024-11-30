2 juveniles escape burning vehicle after crash in Darke County

VERSAILLES — Two juveniles escaped from a burning vehicle after a crash in Versailles Friday night.

News Center 7 previously reported that around 10:41 p.m. Friday, Crews were dispatched to the 9200 block of Seibt Road on reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash.

The preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle was driving west on Seibt Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve.

The vehicle then hit a guard rail and a utility pole, causing it to roll over and catch on fire, according to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle, both juveniles, were able to free themselves from the vehicle.

They were treated and released at the scene.

