Authorities called to reported rollover crash near Darke County golf club

DARKE COUNTY — Authorities are responding to a reported rollover crash near a golf club in Darke County Friday night, a Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and fire crews were called to the 9000 block of Seibt Road, near the Stillwater Valley Golf Club, on reports of a rollover crash around 11 p.m.

Initial reports indicate that a car crashed into a power pole.

The dispatcher said the car was on fire at one point, but it has since been extinguished.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in this crash.

