2 injured in shooting, crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton Police are investigating after a shooting in Dayton Friday afternoon.

Officers and medics were initially called to the area of Philadelphia Drive and Holmes Avenue on reports of a shooting around 4:12 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Our News Center 7 crew on the scene reported that there was a crash at the scene as well.

Two people were taken from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital. One of them had a gunshot injury, according to first responders on the scene.

We’re working to learn more about what happened.

