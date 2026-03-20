2 injured in reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton.

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The shooting was reported around 1:13 p.m. in the 2100 block of Piccadilly Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

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A 911 caller told dispatchers they heard around 12 shots and saw holes in a car that’s parked in a driveway.

Dispatchers confirmed two people were transported from the scene to a local hospital.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.

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