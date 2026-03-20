Human Trafficking Task Force operation leads to 14 arrests

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Fourteen men were arrested this week as part of an operation by the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

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Operation “Out of Bounds” targeted people seeking to engage in prostitution and the solicitation of minors.

“Those fueling the demand for human trafficking have no discernment if the person they are meeting for sex is a willing participant, a victim - or in these cases, our task force agents,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Play it safe, don’t buy sex in Ohio.”

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The following were arrested as part of the operation:

Timothy Fromholt, 53 - Arrested for Importuning/Criminal Tools

William Miller, 49 - Arrested for Soliciting

Jordan Webster, 49 - Arrested for Soliciting

Tyler Heinze, 31 -Arrested for Soliciting

John Uxer, 44 - Arrested for Soliciting

Sean Cass, 44 - Arrested for Soliciting

Michael Sullivan, 45 - Arrested for Soliciting

Harrison Otuvedo, 24 - Arrested for Soliciting

Nolan Arthur, 25 - Arrested for Soliciting/Grooming

Mark Duncan, 43 - Arrested for Soliciting

Sioeli Fakalata, 37 - Arrested for Soliciting

Mohamed Jumi, 24 - Arrested for Importuning/Criminal Tools

Travis Tatum, 26 - Arrested for Importuning/Criminal Tools

Noah Blair, 21 - Arrested for Importuning/Criminal Tools

>> PHOTOS: 14 arrested as part of Human Trafficking operation

Officials said the operation “sends a clear message” that exploitation of people won’t be tolerated in Montgomery County.

The task force works with local, state, and federal partners to continue to proactively combat human trafficking and related offenses.

Anyone with information related to potential human trafficking activity is encouraged to contact the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.

0 of 17 Handcuffs (D-Keine/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File) John Uxer Sioeli Fakalata Blair, Noah Richard (09/25/2004) Blair, Noah Richard (09/25/2004) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-003332 on 03/19/2026 at 12:17 AM. Not Formally Charged - Importuning - Under 13 (Pending); Not Formally Charged - Possessing Criminal Tools (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail) Tatum, Travis Drake (04/12/1999) Tatum, Travis Drake (04/12/1999) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-003324 on 03/18/2026 at 9:32 PM. Not Formally Charged - Importuning - Under 13 (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail) Jumi, Mohamed Yousef (12/20/2001) Jumi, Mohamed Yousef (12/20/2001) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-003318 on 03/18/2026 at 6:50 PM. Not Formally Charged - Importuning - Under 13 (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail) Sullivan, Michael Vernon (08/17/1980) Sullivan, Michael Vernon (08/17/1980) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-003271 on 03/17/2026 at 9:59 PM. Third Degree Misdemeanor - Soliciting (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail) Heinze, Tyler James (01/04/1995) Heinze, Tyler James (01/04/1995) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-003222 on 03/16/2026 at 7:23 PM. Third Degree Misdemeanor - Loiter To Engage In Solicitati (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail) Webster, Jordan Lee (05/21/1976) Webster, Jordan Lee (05/21/1976) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-003224 on 03/16/2026 at 7:35 PM. Third Degree Misdemeanor - Loiter To Engage In Solicitati (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail) Otuvedo, Harrison Oghenekev (11/09/2001) Otuvedo, Harrison Oghenekev (11/09/2001) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-003273 on 03/17/2026 at 10:11 PM. Third Degree Misdemeanor - Soliciting (Released By Court); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail) Arthur, Nolan K (11/03/2000) Arthur, Nolan K (11/03/2000) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-003277 on 03/18/2026 at 12:09 AM. First Degree Misdemeanor - Grooming (Released By Court); Third Degree Misdemeanor - Soliciting (Released By Court); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail) Duncan, Mark Coleman (06/29/1982) Duncan, Mark Coleman (06/29/1982) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-003272 on 03/17/2026 at 10:03 PM. Third Degree Misdemeanor - Soliciting (Released By Court); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail) Cass, Sean Matthew (12/15/1981) Cass, Sean Matthew (12/15/1981) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-003235 on 03/16/2026 at 10:37 PM. Third Degree Misdemeanor - Loiter To Engage In Solicitati (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail) Miller II, William D (07/03/1976) Miller II, William D (07/03/1976) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-003223 on 03/16/2026 at 7:31 PM. Third Degree Misdemeanor - Loiter To Engage In Solicitati (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail) Fromholt, Timothy Thaddeus (02/20/1973) Fromholt, Timothy Thaddeus (02/20/1973) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-003225 on 03/16/2026 at 7:43 PM. Fifth Degree Felony - Possessing Criminal Tools (Pending); Fifth Degree Felony - Importuning - Same Sex - Off (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail)

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