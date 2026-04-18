2 injured after driver with suspended license crashes into semi trucks

DAYTON — Two people were injured after a driver with a suspended license crashed into a semi truck in Dayton.

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Just after 4:30 p.m., on April 16, officers were dispatched to a crash on northbound Interstate 75 near Main Street.

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A Hyundai, operated by a 21-year-old male, attempted to stop as it came up on a slowing semi truck, according to police.

The Hyundai struck the semi truck, then swerved and was struck by another semi truck.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The passenger of the semi-truck that had been struck by the Hyundai, a 25-year-old female, sustained a broken arm in the crash and was transported to an area hospital.

There were no other reported injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai had a suspended licence and was cited for that as well as the crash.

The passenger of the Hyundai was cited for wrongful entrustment.

The Hyundai received disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.

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