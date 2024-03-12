2 hurt, driver cited after crashing car through Captain D’s in Kettering

Two people were hurt, and a driver was cited after crashing a car into a restaurant in Kettering on Friday.

>>PHOTOS: Car crashes into seafood restaurant in Kettering

News Center 7 originally reported that Kettering Police officers and medics were dispatched to Captain D’s at the intersection of E. Dorothy Lane and Wilmington Pike on reports that a car crashed into a building before 1:20 p.m. on Friday.

Photos from the scene showed a large hole through a building and damage inside the restaurant.

This was after a red 2005 Toyota Camry drove through it, according to an online crash report.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Car crashes through Captain D’s in Kettering

Two people from inside the restaurant were seen and released by medics for minor injuries, a Kettering Police spokesperson told News Center 7.

The driver was cited for failure to control and weaving, the crash report stated.

A damage estimate of the building has not yet been released.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 46 Car crashes into Kettering Captain D's Restaurant Eric Higgenbotham/Staff

©2024 Cox Media Group