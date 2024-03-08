Car crashes through Captain D’s in Kettering

KETTERING — A vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Kettering Friday afternoon.
>>PHOTOS: Car crashes into seafood restaurant in Kettering
Before 1:20 p.m., Kettering police and fire departments were dispatched to the intersection of E Dorothy Lane and Wilmington Pike on reports that a car crashed into a structure.
News Center 7 crews are on scene and saw the car inside Captain D’s restaurant.
It was not immediately known if anyone was hurt.
>> Third person facing arson charges in Miami County house fire
We are working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.
©2024 Cox Media Group