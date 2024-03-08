Third person facing arson charges in Miami County house fire

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Miami County — An additional person is facing arson charges in connection to a house fire in Miami County last September, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: House considered total loss following fire in Miami County

On Sept. 6, Miami County Sheriff’s deputies and the Bethel Township Fire Department were dispatched on reports of a house fire on the 5000 block of Ross Road.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, the house was deemed a total loss.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office, the house was a total loss and deemed suspicious.

Ashley M. Howard, 35, of Dayton was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with aggravated arson.

She remains in jail with a bond of $100,000.

Two other suspects have been identified and arrested in connection to this fire.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 facing arson charges after Miami Co. house fire

Stephanie Cahill, 38 of Fairborn, and Nicholas Kelch, 30, of Greenville are also charged with aggravated arson.

Stephanie Cahill (L), Nicholas Kelch (R) (Credit: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Cahill was taken into custody in November and booked into the Miami County Jail.

U.S. Marshals located Kelch in Tennessee and brought him back to Miami County and booked in jail.

Jail records indicate that Kelch is still in jail.

The investigation into this suspicious fire is ongoing, Duchak said.

We will continue to follow this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group