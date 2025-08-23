2 hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 12:50 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 500 block of East Third Street on reports of a shooting.

Medics took two people to an area hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

The shooting remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue following this developing story.

