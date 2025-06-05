2 gunshot wound victims walk into hospital; Police say unrelated to shooting at apartment complex

DAYTON — Two gunshot wound victims walked into the hospital early Thursday morning, 30 minutes after officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Police Sergeant Andrew Zucchini released a statement following a shooting that happened on Bragg Place at 3:30 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to Kettering Health Dayton at 4:00 a.m. for a walk-in gunshot wound, according to the statement.

While officers were on their way there, they were informed that a second gunshot wound victim had walked into the hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two males, ages 18 and 21, arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the statement.

Zecchini said neither of the gunshot victims cooperated with investigators and gave varying statements of what happened.

Detectives are still investigating. They do not believe this is related to the Bragg Place shooting at this time.

News Center 7 will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group