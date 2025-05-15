2 guns stolen from unlocked vehicles in Springboro

SPRINGBORO — A local police department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a series of break-ins.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Springboro Police Department said two guns were recently stolen from unlocked vehicles during the overnight hours, according to a social media post.
The department called it “a serious and preventable threat to public safety.”
TRENDING STORIES:
- Child flown to hospital after truck overturns in Darke County crash
- At least 2 dead after string of violence in Springfield
- Local donut shop ranked among top 50 in the US
“A stolen gun can be used in a violent crime within hours. Your decision to secure your firearm and your vehicle could save a life,” Springboro Police said in a Facebook post. “If you own a firearm, you have a responsibility to store it safely.”
They are reminding residents to do the following:
- Lock your vehicles- every time, no exceptions.
- Never leave firearms in your vehicle overnight.
- Remove valuables, especially weapons, when your car is unattended.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group