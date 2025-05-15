2 guns stolen from unlocked vehicles in Springboro

SPRINGBORO — A local police department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a series of break-ins.

The Springboro Police Department said two guns were recently stolen from unlocked vehicles during the overnight hours, according to a social media post.

The department called it “a serious and preventable threat to public safety.”

“A stolen gun can be used in a violent crime within hours. Your decision to secure your firearm and your vehicle could save a life,” Springboro Police said in a Facebook post. “If you own a firearm, you have a responsibility to store it safely.”

They are reminding residents to do the following:

Lock your vehicles- every time, no exceptions.

Never leave firearms in your vehicle overnight.

Remove valuables, especially weapons, when your car is unattended.

