2 flown to hospital after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Two people were flown to the hospital after a crash in Clark County Thursday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called to Croskey Boulevard and S Medway-Carlisle Road in Bethel Township on reports of a serious injury crash after 6 p.m.

At the time of the crash, a 72-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Rouge northbound on South Medway-Carlisle Road and a 55-year-old man was driving a Dodge Caliber southbound on South Medway-Carlisle Road.

A preliminary investigation found that the 72-year-old woman tried to turn left, but hit the oncoming Dodge Caliber, according to the spokesperson.

The 72-year-old was extricated from the car by mechanical means and was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

A female passenger in the Dodge Caliber was also flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after being extricated from the car, the spokesperson said.

Medics transported the 55-year-old driver to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post.

