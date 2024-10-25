2 flown to hospital after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Two people were flown to the hospital after a crash in Clark County Thursday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Troopers were called to Croskey Boulevard and S Medway-Carlisle Road in Bethel Township on reports of a serious injury crash after 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 20-year-old man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Trotwood apartment complex
- ‘Huge relief;’ $5 million allocated to developmental disabilities services after major cuts
- Trial delayed for ex-boyfriend accused of cold case murder of Springfield woman
At the time of the crash, a 72-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Rouge northbound on South Medway-Carlisle Road and a 55-year-old man was driving a Dodge Caliber southbound on South Medway-Carlisle Road.
A preliminary investigation found that the 72-year-old woman tried to turn left, but hit the oncoming Dodge Caliber, according to the spokesperson.
The 72-year-old was extricated from the car by mechanical means and was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.
A female passenger in the Dodge Caliber was also flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after being extricated from the car, the spokesperson said.
Medics transported the 55-year-old driver to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.
Additional information was not immediately available.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]