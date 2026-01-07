2 dogs rescued after running onto frozen river in Northern Ohio

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — First responders worked together to rescue two dogs that wandered onto a frozen river in northern Ohio.

Toledo police requested that the Lucas County Canine Care & Control shelter help rescue two dogs trapped on the Maumee River early Tuesday morning.

The ice was very unstable due to the rising temperatures, according to a social media post by the shelter.

“The dogs were frightened, in full flight mode, and didn’t understand that the people approaching them were there to help,” the post read.

The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department, EMS, and the Tactical Rescue Team responded to the scene to bring specialized equipment.

Crews tried multiple rescue tactics, but the dogs kept moving farther onto the ice out of fear.

The shelter’s veterinarian was called to the scene to help.

“After what felt like an eternity, lots of patience, and sweet talk the dogs came up to him on their own,” the post said.

Crews rescued the pups and brought them to safety.

No dogs or first responders were injured in this incident.

The shelter said both of the dogs are at the shelter, relaxing with full bellies.

“Today could have ended very differently, but instead, it ended with two sweet souls saved,” the post read.

