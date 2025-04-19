2 dead after murder-suicide in Troy home

TROY — Police are investigating a murder-suicide after two people were found dead in their home on Friday, according to Troy Police Department Chief Shawn McKinney.

Troy police identified the residents as 60-year-old Laurie Neal and 67-year-old William Neal.

Troy police were called for a welfare check in the 1400 block of Croydon Road at approximately 3:10 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

A mail carrier told authorities that the mail was piling up outside the house, according to McKinney.

A neighbor also told police that she has not seen the couple since April 13.

Officers decided to go inside the home after “unsuccessful attempts to locate the residents and additional concerning facts,” McKinney said.

Police found that the doors were barricaded with bungee cords.

The Troy Fire Department helped police get inside.

McKinney said preliminary findings suggest this was a murder-suicide, with Laurie being the victim of the homicide.

Laurie and William were transported to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab for autopsies.

This incident remains under investigation.

